Eva Longoria wears white and dances with the Mexican flag at a gala

Eva Longoria wore a stunning white gown at the Global Gift Gala. She was a co-chair at the event, hosted in Marbella, Spain, and looked happy over the course of the evening, at one point taking a Mexican flag and waving it in celebration.

©Global Gift Foundation



Eva Longoria at the Global Gift Foundation Gala

The moment was captured on the Global Gift Foundation’s Instagram, and shows Longoria waving the Mexican flag as people dance and record her in the background.

Longoria served as the Foundation’s chair, which is hosting an event that runs over the course of various evenings, including yesterday’s party. Longoria wore a stunning and bold white gown with cutouts at the ribs and an open back. She rounded out the look with golden sandals, gold earrings and jewelry, and a gorgeous golden manicure.

©GrosbyGroup



Eva Longoria at the Global Gift Foundation’s gala

Over the past few weeks, Longoria has been staying in Marbella with her family, José Antonio Bastón, and their son, Santiago Enrique. Earlier this year, it was reported that Longoria had purchased a home in Marbella, a location that she’d often spent time visiting and enjoying. “I want to buy a house in Marbella because I already feel like I belong to this land; whenever I am with my family, we are happy,” she said in an interview with the Spanish publication Vanitatis.

The home was designed by Melvin Villarroel, and is a property with over 500 square meters, a pool, and joint gardens.

Related Video: Chadwick Boseman to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame Loading the player...