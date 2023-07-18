Eva Longoria looks like a Latina Barbie in a bright pink monokini

Eva Longoria’s body will make you want to start jumping on a trampoline. The Flamin Hot director is spending some time with her family in Marbella, Spain, and photos have emerged of her at the beach that will raise temperatures.



©GrosbyGroup



Longoria loves to rebound, which is a technique for trampoline workouts. She got into the routine at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and she bounces for 30-45 minutes a day.

The 48-year-old looked stunning in a bring pink monokini that showed off her toned curves. See walked bare feet in the sand, wearing a beige sombrero, gold hoops and a gold necklace.



©GrosbyGroup



The 48-year-old looked toned and tanned as she enoyed the views of Spain.



The Desperate Housewives star was on the beach with her husband, José Antonio Bastón, who recently did an intense workout with her, and their son Santiago Enrique. Bastón looked like he was having fun taking photos of his wife and son.



What’s next for Eva after a well needed vacation

Longoria went into summer with a lot to celebrate after the success of her directorial debut. Following its release, she made it clear she was going to take some time to rest. She told Variety, “I am going to sleep for about three months.”

When she “comes up for air next” she hopes she knows what to do next with her career. She has been sent “many scripts” but nothing has held up to the passion she had for Flamin Hot. “I was asking my agent, ‘Do I have to feel this way about every story I want to direct? Because I haven’t felt it yet,‘” Longoria said. “He said that should be the bar.”