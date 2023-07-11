Ricky Martin vacations in Monaco with his kids following news of divorce

Ricky Martin is spending some quality time with his sons as his family is facing some changes. Over the past week, Martin revealed that he and his husband of six years Jwan Josef are getting a divorce. Today, he shared a video of himself in Monaco, accompanied by his eldest sons, Matteo and Valentino.

The video shows Martin enjoying himself on a boat, while his sons Matteo and Valentino, 14, flex and have fun in the water. He is wearing baby blue swim trunks while his sons wear blue and red. “Bonding time w the twins, before the show tonight,” reads Martin’s caption.

Martin had his sons alone before marrying Josef. Later on, Martin and Josef had Lucia, 4, and Renn, 3. People Magazine reports that Martin filed for divorce and is seeking joint custody of his youngest kids. Documents show that he’d also pay spousal support to Yosef and that Martin is planning on raising Matteo and Valentino as a single parent.

Martin and Josef shared a joint statement on social media, sharing their wish to conclude their romantic relationship and to continue to build on their “healthy family dynamic.”

“We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children – preserving and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years,” reads the statement. “As always, we thank you for the love and support we received throughout our marriage. We are united in nurturing this new chapter of our lives.”

