The reason for Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef’s divorce revealed

Following the news of his divorce, Ricky Martin is reportedly seeking joint custody of the two children he shares with his husband, Jwan Yosef. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, it was the singer who filed for divorce last Wednesday, July 5, before the Superior Court of California, indicating the date of separation as “TBD” (to be determined). He also stated the reason for their separation after six years: “irreconcilable differences.”

©GettyImages



Jwan Yosef and Ricky Martin



Ricky is reportedly seeking joint custody of his two youngest children, four-year-old Lucia and three-year-old Renn. He will contine to rasie twins Matteo and Valentino, 14, as a single parent.



©@jwanyosef



Ricky Martin with Lucía



The petition also shows Martin will pay spousal support to Yosef, 38. The singer has yet to “determine the full nature and extent of the assets and separate property obligations of each party” according to court papers, which are based on their prenuptial agreement.

Martin also noted that “there are no such assets or debts that I am aware of” for the court to divide between the two parties. The star of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story will not only lead alimony to Jwan but will also pay his attorney’s fees in the divorce proceedings, according to the document.





The end of their love story

It was last Thursday, July 6, when PEOPLE broke the news of the singer’s separation from the Syrian-born artist. The ex-couple revealed their decision to end their six-year marriage with a joint statement. “We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years,” Martin and Yosef told PEOPLE. “Our greatest longing now is to continue to have a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue to raise our children together, while retaining the respect and love we have for each other.”

Martin and Yosef connected on Instagram in 2015 and began dating six months after meeting in person in London. They became engaged in 2016 and announced their marriage in January 2018. According to court documents, the two were married on August 29, 2017. Although they always talked about a big wedding to celebrate with their loved ones and friends, it never came and they are now going their separate ways.