Gerard Piqué says he can give lessons as a couple’s crisis counselor

The controversial separation of Shakira and Gerard Piqué continues to trend. Not only because the Colombian singer’s songs have shared details on how she’s been dealing with the betrayal and separation from the father of her children, but because the former soccer player has moved on with Clara Chía, with whom he was allegedly unfaithful to the singer with. Now, the Spaniard is back in the news after a comment he made during a recent live broadcast of the King’s League.





During the stream, the former Barcelona player notices that content creator, DjMaRiiO and his girlfriend are in different rooms in the same house. Piqué questions if there are personal problems between them and comments: “If you want, I’ll give you some classes on... well, well; how to manage crisis as a couple.”



Laughing, DJ Mario replied: “We’ll have a chat later, Gerard.”

The irony in his comment was obvious, so many of Shakira’s followers took it as a mockery of the situation they have been living since last year. But it did not stop there because his partner, Ibai Llanos, said in the same tone that he’s very good at those situations, especially because his separation with the Latin singer was and continues to be a media frenzy.



Gerard Piqué won’t stay quiet and Shakira expresses: ‘NO’

This is not be the first time that Piqué has referred with irony to the end of his relationship with the mother of his children, Milan and Sasha. Earlier this year, when Shaki released BZRP Music Session #53 with several direct references to Gerard and Clara Chia, he appeared in front of the cameras with a Casio watch, claiming he had a commercial agreement, which the brand later denied.



©Youtube



Pique responded saying Casio is for Life



While Piqué makes jokes about the end of their relationship, Shakira has a busy schedule in Paris. On Wednesday, she attended the front row of Viktor & Rolf’s Haute Couture fashion show. The Barranquilla native wore a white trench coat with a huge “NO” on the top that sparked theories that she was leaving the past behind.

However, the choice of the piece is more on the fashion side, as the Dutch designers were celebrating 30 years of Haute Couture, and Shakira paid tribute to them with this garment from their ready to wear autumn-winter 2008 collection, which Jennifer Lopez had already worn in a video released in 2018.

.