Alex Rodriguez’s daughter steals the show with a stunning National Anthem performance at WNBA game

Overflowing with pride, the former baseball player took to Twitter to share his excitement

By Shirley Gómez -New York

In a heartwarming and awe-inspiring moment, Alex Rodriguez’s daughter, Natasha Rodriguez, captivated the audience with her soulful rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” before a thrilling WNBA matchup between the Minnesota Lynx and the Indiana Fever.

As a proud minority owner of the Lynx and the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves, Rodriguez had the best seat in the house to witness his daughter’s incredible talent. Overflowing with pride, he took to Twitter to share his excitement, exclaiming, “What a night at the @minnesotalynx game! Started out watching my daughter sing the National Anthem and ended with the #lynx bringing home a W!”

Natasha’s remarkable performance showcased her vocal prowess and demonstrated the strong bond between the famous father-daughter duo. The former New York Yankees superstar shares Natasha and Ella with his ex-wife, Cynthia, from whom he divorced in 2008.

In a surprising career move, Rodriguez ventured into team ownership in 2021, joining forces with billionaire Marc Lore, the majority owner. Lore is the former president and CEO of Walmart U.S. eCommerce.

As Alex Rodriguez continues to bask in the pride of his daughter’s extraordinary talent and the Lynx’s triumph on the court, fans eagerly await the following chapters of Natasha’s career.

