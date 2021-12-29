Alex Rodriguez honors ‘wonderful mom and role model’ Cynthia Scurtis on her birthday

Co-parenting with Alex Rodriguez seems like a dream! On her birthday, the former baseball player took social media to honor his ex-wife and mother of his daughters, Cynthia Scurtis.

The 46-year-old star and businessman share Natasha, 17, and Ella, 13, with Scurtis. “Today I am celebrating someone very special in my life. Someone who continues to make a difference in my daughters’ lives every day and has my eternal respect and admiration,” Rodriguez began. “A very happy birthday to you, Cynthia!!”

Alex Rodriquez with ex-wife Cynthia and daughters Ella and Natasha sighting on November 11, 2011 in Miami, Florida.

“You’re a wonderful mom & role model to our incredible daughters. You always put their needs first & helped shape them into strong young women,” he continued. “I’ve always said that when it comes to co-parenting, I‘m extremely lucky because some people have a 50-50 split of time w/their kids…”

“With us, it feels more like 100-100,” Rodriguez wrote, adding, “Living in close proximity and working together despite busy schedules has allowed both of us to remain integral and active in the development of two young women whose future is limitless. And I have you to thank in large part for that.”

Rodriguez also said that Scurtis gave him “the two greatest two gifts any man could have.”