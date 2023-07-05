Alfonso Ribeiro gives an update on his daughter’s health after her frightening accident

Alfonso Ribeiro, known for his infectious laughter and unforgettable dance moves, recently faced a parent’s worst nightmare when his precious daughter, Ava Sue, had a frightening accident on her scooter. However, there’s good news on the horizon, as Ava is now recovering.

Ribeiro shared with People an update on his daughter’s progress. “My daughter is doing great,” he reportedly said with joy and gratitude. “She’s recovering wonderfully.”

It was a moment of solace for the doting father, knowing that his little girl had shown incredible resilience after undergoing emergency surgery just a day before her fourth birthday. “Scary times, scary moments, but she’s doing great,” he assured.

Ribeiro hosted the televised celebration on the 4th of July, but the highlight of his day was when his daughter joined him. “She’ll be here this weekend,” he revealed ahead of the event.

The road to full recovery may be long, but Ribeiro remains optimistic about his daughter’s progress. He knows that healing takes time, and he cherishes every step of the journey with deep affection. “The progress is coming along as we expected. It’s a long, long process. But she’s doing wonderful.”

The beloved co-host of Dancing with the Stars and his wife Angela took to Instagram in May to share the news of their daughter Ava’s unfortunate accident.

As they informed, Ava had taken a tumble off her sit-down scooter, resulting in serious injuries that deeply concerned the family.

Reflecting on the incident, Ribeiro reveals, “I wasn’t standing there when it happened.” The accident unfolded while the nanny was supervising.

As they embark on this healing journey as a family, Ribeiro and Angela stand united, ready to provide Ava with the love and support she needs.