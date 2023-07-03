Kim Kardashian says her ‘baby bar’ exam journey was inspiring for North West

Kim Kardashian recently opened up about her journey of overcoming challenges, including multiple times failing the “baby bar” exam. In a candid interview with Vogue Italia, the SKIMS founder shared how her eldest daughter, North West, was able to relate to her on a whole new level through those experiences.

Reflecting on the moment she finally passed the California law exam, Kardashian expressed her joy at having North by her side during that pivotal time. “That’s one of my favorite episodes too. My daughter was there with me,” she shared, referring to a memorable episode of the “Kardashians” show that highlighted her triumph.

For a long time, Kardashian explained, North couldn’t quite grasp why her mom was constantly studying. However, witnessing her mother’s struggles, tears, and eventual success allowed North to see the human side of her mom and relate to her worries about tests and challenges.

Kardashian added, “But when she saw me cry from joy, I knew she understood how important that achievement was to me personally.”

Kardashian shares her 10-year-old daughter North and her other children, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, with her estranged ex-husband Kanye West. The family dynamics and shared experiences create a relatable and humanizing aspect of their lives, despite their fame and success.

The reality star’s moment of triumph came as a surprise while sitting in a Red Lobster parking lot in December 2021

It was a make-or-break moment for her law school journey, as she had reached the maximum number of attempts allowed for the baby bar exam. Overwhelmed with emotions, she FaceTimed her professor to share the good news while simultaneously celebrating her daughter’s first basketball game.

Kardashian also took to Instagram to share her achievement with her followers, acknowledging her previous failures but emphasizing her determination to persevere. She revealed that she had failed the exam thrice in two years, but she picked herself up, studied harder, and gave it another shot each time. Even during her third attempt, she battled COVID-19 with a high fever, yet she refused to make excuses.

The “baby bar” exam is a challenging test in California designed for first-year legal students not enrolled in accredited law schools. Kardashian pursued her studies with a private tutor, showcasing her determination to pursue her passion for law outside the traditional academic route.

Through her vulnerability and resilience, Kim Kardashian’s journey is an inspiring reminder that setbacks and failures can lead to eventual success. It’s a relatable story that resonates with anyone who has faced challenges and mustered the courage to keep going, even in the face of adversity.