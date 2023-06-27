Khloé Kardashian’s emotional birthday tributes from Kim and Kris: ‘Huge part of my life’

Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her 39th birthday! The reality star is feeling the love from her close friends and family members, including her mom Kris Jenner, who shared a special message with videos of Khloé as a child, describing her as the “life of every party.”

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian serenaded her with the help of TikTok singers Jake & Selby, with a special rendition of Patti LaBelle’s song ‘If Only You Knew.’ “Khloe and I are such big fans and I asked if they can sing one of [her] favorite songs for a surprise for her birthday!” she wrote. “Thank you Jake and Shelby for making Khloe’s bday extra special We love you.”

The famous ‘momager’ posted a series of clips of her daughter from different moments of her childhood. Happy birthday to my beautiful bunny,” Kris wrote. “Khloé you are the sunshine of my life… You are the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, best friend, neighbor, and such a huge part of my heart!!!!! You are so smart, strong, talented, beautiful inside and out, kind, sweet, thoughtful, creative, funny, and witty.”

She also described Khloé as “the best chef, best party planner, best organizer,” and “the auntie and mommy that everyone wants to be with,” she concluded. “You are the one that celebrates all of us. You are the best and most incredible cheerleader to everyone!! You are the life of every party!!! I thank God every day for the blessing of being chosen to be your mommy. I love you more than you will ever know and I cherish and treasure every single moment we get to spend together.”