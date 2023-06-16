Kim Kardashian reveals she wanted Khloé Kardashian and Michele Morrone to fall in love

Do you remember when Khloé Kardashian and Italian actor Michele Morrone began making headlines as the “new hot couple”? Well, Khloé and Michele’s reunion was thanks to Kim Kardashian’s matchmaking talent.

During one of The Kardashians’ season two episodes, Kim revealed she was the mastermind behind her younger sister’s Dolce and Gabbana fashion show date with Morrone.

Kim said she tried to make them become a thing after friends Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson suggested she should watch Michele’s Netflix show 365 Days. “It’s this super romantic, hot, sexual show,” she said. “And he’s the hottest guy.”

Kim was creatively directing the fashion show, so when she saw the 32-year-old actor on the guest list, she tried to get them to know each other.

“At lunch, Domenico [Dolce] goes, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re never gonna guess who I invited to sit next to Khloé: the actor Michele Morrone,‘” Kim told her friends. “He’s so hot. He’s in the show. So, let’s fully set this up so that Khloé falls in love in Milan. But she has no idea.” As per the SKIMS founder, she is “a setter-upper.”

“My plan for Khloé is to get her mojo back in Milan.“

Although Khloé and Michele didn’t become an “it” couple, the mom of two said she wasn’t opposed to the idea. “I didn’t know I lost my mojo, but I guess Kim definitely thinks I did, so we need to find that motherf--ker somewhere,” the reality tv personality and businesswoman said in a confessional. “I think he’s super hot. He’s like a man. I love a good man.”

Kim also revealed she invited Michele to join them for dinner. “Khloé‘s gonna die. Khloé’s gonna be so excited. This guy has no clue we’re doing a whole episode about him,” she assured.

And there you have it! That’s the story behind Khloé and Michele’s viral photograph at the fashion show.