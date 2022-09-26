Are Khloé Kardashian and Italian actor Michele Morrone dating? Fans think they should give it a try

Khloé Kardashian recently welcomed a baby boy with her ex Tristan Thompson, and although she is focused on her role as a mother of two, the idea of falling in love with Mr. Right is something she has been dreaming of. The reality tv personality and Good American founder is making headlines alongside actor Michele Morrone.

The star of Netflix’s movie 365 Days and Kardashian were seen hanging out and taking pictures together at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Fashion Week. Although a possible connection is unknown, immediately after the snaps went viral, people began complimenting the pair and asking them to give it a try.

Morrone, originally from the town of Melegnano, in the Lombardy region of Italy, is seven years younger than Khloé Kardashian. He has a career as a model and has worked for Dolce & Gabbana several times.

Although he is known for his role in 365 Days as Massimo Torricelli, he also has a career as a professional singer and guitarist. One of his most famous songs is “Hard for me,” which appears in the movie.

Michele shares Marcus and Brando with his ex-wife, designer Rouba Saadeh. Michele and Rouba, of Lebanese origin, married in 2014, and after two children and four years of marriage, in 2018, they decided to end their relationship.

In February 2020, he confessed on his social networks that his separation led him to a deep depression. “I didn’t want to act anymore. I was in a severe state of depression after divorcing my wife,” he wrote in an emotional post on his Instagram profile.