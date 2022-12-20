OJ Simpson talks about his old friendship with Kris Jenner and denies all the rumors

For some reason, OJ Simpson was on the Full Send podcast, and the episode came with some interesting stories. The author of “If I Did it: Confessions of the Killer” addressed rumors that he had an affair with Kris Jenner, shut down rumors he’s Khloé Kardashian’s father, and got emotional.

OJ recalled the first time he met Kris, explaining that the late Robert Kardashian came back from a trip to New York and said, “I think I met the girl I’m going to marry. She’s an airline stewardess.” The stewardess was, of course, Kris.

The Full Send hosts began alluding to the rumors that he had an affair with Kris, and OJ quickly shot them down. “I always thought Kris was a cute girl. She was really nice. But, you know, I was dating supermodels!” He said with a laugh. “No I’ve never been attracted to her, and I never suspected she was ever attracted to me. So that was never the case.” They also brought up rumors that he could be Khloé’s father. “No. No, I’m not,” he said.

Oj was accused and acquitted of marrying his ex-wife Nicole Brown, who was friends with Kris, in 1994. He claimed when Kris and Bob first started having trouble, she would call them. Once they separated, they remained friends.

On the podcast he got emotional thinking about his past friendship with Kris. He reccalled a time they were together in Palm Springs, including Caitlyn Jenner. OJ claimed that Kris begged him to take her golfing, even volunteering to take care of his kids. A couple years later when OJ was fighting for custody of his kids he said Kris went on a tv show where they asked about his skills as a father. He claimed she replied, “all I can tell you is we were in palm springs once, and he took off and played golf and left his kids by themselves at the pool.”

Getting emotional, he said it made him cry. “I thought I had always been a great friend to Kris, I always liked her, I thought she was a good person,” he said.

As for Kris, she’s talked about OJ plenty of times in the past. Six years ago on The Ellen Show, she said she knew OJ since she was 17, and he was kind of like a big brother to her.

After the trial, Kris said OJ tried reaching out a couple of times, but it was “very difficult” because she and her ex-husband were on one side, and the kids were in the middle. “Everybody lost so much that night,” she said. “I can’t even imagine being her family, her sisters, her brothers.”

In 2019 on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she got emotional about tabloids resurfacing the rumor that she had an affair with OJ. “They printed a story that I was sleeping with O.J.,” she said. “That f—— piece of s—. It’s really kind of pathetic that when rumors get started the media gives it life and breath and on the anniversary of Nicole’s death. It’s so tasteless and disgusting,” she said, per People.

As for Khloé, she has poked fun at the rumors. In 2016 someone left a comment under a picture of her using a dog ears filter that said, “I don’t know why but you look white in this picture.” “I don’t know… Some days I’m OJs, daughter. Others I’m Robert’s daughter,” she replied, per Hollywood Life.