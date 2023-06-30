Caitlyn Jenner shares parenting experience with the Kardashians: ‘I haven’t been perfect’

Caitlyn Jenner opened up about her parenting experience with the Kardashian sisters during her marriage with ex-wife Kris Jenner. The 73-year-old former athlete revealed that she did her best raising the famous sisters following the death of their dad Robert Kardashian.

The media personality shared some sweet words during Khloé Kardashian’s birthday and talked about her time with the family, after marrying Kris in 1991 and becoming a stepparent to Kim, Kourtney, Rob, and Khloé, until her divorce in 2013.

“Happy birthday,“ Caitlyn wrote on Instagram. ”Being your stepfather was, and is, one of the best things that I was ever blessed with by your mother. I promised your father that I would do my best to always be there for you kids and I know I haven’t been perfect but I will always love you and you are forever in my heart.“

“I hope your day is filled with love, your kids, and happiness,” she added. And while it was rumored that Caitlyn had an estranged relationship with the Kardashians, she previously talked about how she feels seeing that the family continued their famous reality show on Hulu without her, as she was there at the start of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians.’

“I was there when this started from day one. I watched it grow. And doing the show for almost 20 seasons was one of the highlights of my life. To be able to work with my family for all those years, connect with the fans, it was incredible. Happy that it continues for my family,” Caitlyn wrote in May 2022 when the series was announced.