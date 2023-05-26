Caitlyn Jenner delivered a heartwarming speech during her mother’s memorial

It’s heartwarming to see how much Caitlyn Jenner loved and cherished her late mother, Esther Jenner. She recently delivered a touching speech at a memorial service a month after her mother’s passing at 96.

The photos she shared on Instagram on May 26 were truly emotional, showing Caitlyn standing next to her mother’s picture while presenting her tribute. Caitlyn also uploaded the memorial pamphlet that contained a lovely poem. It’s clear that Esther will forever hold a special place in her daughter’s heart.

“I spoke at my moms memorial service yesterday. It was one of the hardest things I’ve had to do,” Caitlyn wrote. “I miss her terribly every day. She is loved and missed and in a better place.”

Brandon Jenner also commented: “She was an amazing woman. So glad I got to say a last goodbye over the phone. I’ll remember many moments, but, one of my favorites will always be when she told me, among the billowing smoke in her condo, “it’s not the cigarettes that will kill you, it’s the filters that will kill you.” She rolled her own her whole life till 96 years old. She may have been on to something? See you in the other side Grandma.”

Kylie Jenner commented with three heart emojis.

Caitlyn Jenner (R) and mother Esther Jenner attend The 2015 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 15, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

On April 21, Kris Jenner’s ex shared the news of her mom’s passing in an emotional post on social media. “Losing a mother is unique in the sense that she is the only person that loved me my entire life,” she wrote. “I will miss her tremendously. She was a few weeks shy of 97 and lived a full life. Love you, Mom.”