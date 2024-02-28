Kendall and Kylie Jenner are going to be aunts again: Brandon announces baby number 4

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are going to be aunties again! On Tuesday, their half-brother Brandon Jenner and his partner Cayley announced they are expecting baby number 3. It’s the fourth child for Brandon, who shares Eva James Jenner with his ex-wife, Leah Felder.

The couple shared the news on Instagram with joint posts. “Well, it’s official!! Look at what I’ve done to her again!” Brandon captioned the post. In the video was the 38-year-old mama with her back turned in a bikini, turning to the side to reveal her bump.

Cayley and Brandon are already the parents to twin sons, Bo and Sam, 4. Their new bundle of joy will be welcomed into the world in August.

Talking to PEOPLE, Cayley told the outlet Brandon’s sixth sense already knew she was pregnant before she made the big reveal. “I had the tests in my pocket, and I was going to just lay them down as he was brushing his teeth, but before I could do it, he looked at me and said, ‘So how pregnant do you think you are?’” she said.

The candid couple told the outlet the baby was conceived on Thanksgiving. They told Eva about the pregnancy on Christmas, giving her a baby doll wrapped in a blanket.

The couple is not only parents to humans - the outlet notes they have 14 pets: a tortoise Tortellini, two dogs, Onyx and Ludo, and 11 chickens.

Caitlyn Jenner’s children



©GettyImages



Cassandra Marino, Caitlyn Jenner, Brody Jenner, Linda Thompson and Brandon Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner has a total of six biological children from her three marriages. Caitlyn’s first wife was Chrystie Crownover, from 1972 until 1981. They welcomed Burt Jenner in September 1978, and Cassandra Marino in June 1980.

Caitlyn’s second wife, Linda Thompson is Brandon and Brody Jenner’s mom. Brandon and Brody had appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and Brody is known for his time on The Hills. It’s unclear how close Kendall and Kylie are to Brandon and Brody, but they do follow them on Instagram.