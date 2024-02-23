Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Kylie Jenner, Drew Barrymore, Chelsea Blackwell, and more

Happy Friday! Your favorite stars have been amassing millions of views on TikTok with entertaining videos. The weekend is finally here so have some fun with our weekly round-up of the 10 best celebrity Tiktoks of the week. There were a lot of celebrity birthdays, so let’s celebrate.

1. Will Smith

Will Smith attends Inter Miami’s season opener and shmoozes with David Beckham and Lionel Messi. The actor had the full VIP treatment.

2. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner shares a vlog from her 24 hour trip with Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber. The quick trip consisted of drinks, bikinis, and fun.

3. Chelsea Blackwell

Love is Blind’s Chelsea Blackwell pleads for anyone who has ever said she looks like Megan Fox to come forward after going viral.

4. Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore reflects on what she wants out of life on her final day of being 48.

@drewbarrymore Last day of 48. What do I want to bring with me into 49? What do I want to leave behind? That is the question! I think I have my answers! ♬ original sound - Drew Barrymore

5. Megan Thee Stallion

Megan The Stallion shares a recap of her 29th birthday.

6. Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba shares her cholula, eggy and cheesy breakfast tacos.

7. Lele Pons

Lele Pons reunites with her Dancing With The Stars friends.

8. Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo celebrates her 21st birthday with a giant cake.

9. Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani shares moments from the Cali Vibes festival. The iconic singer was one of the headliners, and she brought her husband Blake Shelton on stage to sing their new single.

10. North West

North West has fun with Chicago West after painting her face yellow.