Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Kylie Jenner, Drew Barrymore, Chelsea Blackwell, and more

Happy Friday! Your favorite stars have been amassing millions of views on TikTok with entertaining videos. The weekend is finally here so have some fun with our weekly round-up of the 10 best celebrity Tiktoks of the week. There were a lot of celebrity birthdays, so let’s celebrate.
1. Will Smith
Will Smith attends Inter Miami’s season opener and shmoozes with David Beckham and Lionel Messi. The actor had the full VIP treatment.
@willsmith Just tryna soak in greatness!! Qué noche, @David Beckham ♬ Young Miko: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 58 - Bizarrap & Young Miko
2. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner shares a vlog from her 24 hour trip with Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber. The quick trip consisted of drinks, bikinis, and fun.
3. Chelsea Blackwell
Love is Blind’s Chelsea Blackwell pleads for anyone who has ever said she looks like Megan Fox to come forward after going viral.
@chelseadblackwell Will the real megan fox please stand up. #loveisblind#loveisblindnetflix#loveisblindseason6♬ original sound - Chelseablackwell
4. Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore reflects on what she wants out of life on her final day of being 48.
@drewbarrymore
Last day of 48. What do I want to bring with me into 49? What do I want to leave behind? That is the question! I think I have my answers!♬ original sound - Drew Barrymore
5. Megan Thee Stallion
Megan The Stallion shares a recap of her 29th birthday.
@theestallion
BIRTHDAY RECAP PART ONE 🔥🔥🔥🔥♬ HISS (Instrumental) - Megan Thee Stallion
6. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba shares her cholula, eggy and cheesy breakfast tacos.
@jessicaalba My #Cholula eggy (and #cheesy 😜) tacos 🌮 Mmmmmm #Breakfast#Yummy♬ TEXAS HOLD 'EM - Beyoncé
7. Lele Pons
Lele Pons reunites with her Dancing With The Stars friends.
@lelepons REUNITED WITH MY DWTS FRIENDS 😂😂😂 #surprise♬ sonido original -
8. Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo celebrates her 21st birthday with a giant cake.
@livbedumb
21 !!!! 🎂🎂🎂♬ som original - ana 𔘓
9. Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani shares moments from the Cali Vibes festival. The iconic singer was one of the headliners, and she brought her husband Blake Shelton on stage to sing their new single.
@gwenstefani cali vibes 🌊🤍!! i had the BEST time last night :) from @Blake Shelton + i performing our new song Purple Irises to @Sean Paul ♬ Purple Irises - Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton
10. North West
North West has fun with Chicago West after painting her face yellow.
@kimandnorth
W Chicago 💛💛💛♬ suono originale - spidey