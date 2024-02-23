What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — February 16

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we compile some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch.

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Netflix)

“Avatar: The Last Airbender” has been much discussed by Netflix, who’s adapting one of the most beloved animated shows of all time. The story is set in a world split up in four: the Fire Nation, the Water Tribe, the Earth Kindgom, and the Air Nomads. Within each nation there are benders, people who can manipulate these elements. “Avatar” follows Aang, the sole surviving member of the Air Nomads and the avatar as he travels the world to learn how to master all skills and keep the world in balance.

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (Netflix)

Starring Jenny Slate as the voice of Marcel, the film follows the titular shell as he becomes an online sensation and looks for his family. It’s very adorable.

The SAG Awards (Netflix)

Netflix has acquired the rights for the Screen Actors Guild Awards. This Sunday, the show will be airing on the streamer for the first time ever.

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy (Prime Video)

Starring an insane cast that includes Natasha Lyonne, Kieran Culkin, Stephanie Hsu, Keke Palmer, Sam Smith, Maya Rudolph, and more, “The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy” is an animated series that follows two alien doctors as they travel the galaxy and run into some really weird and hilarious stuff.

Jenny Slate: Seasoned Professional (Prime Video)

“Jenny Slate: Seasoned Professional” is Slate’s new stand up special, where she teams up with her frequent collaborator and director Gillian Robespierre. In it, Slate explores love and relationships.

All of Us Strangers (Hulu)

“All of Us Strangers” follows Adam, a screenwriter who’s writing about his parents, whom he lost when he was a boy. At the same time, he runs into his neighbor Harry, with the two developing a rapidly intimate relationship.

Prometheus (Hulu)

Lastly, “Prometheus” is available to stream on Hulu. The film is a prequel to “Alien” and reunites director Ridley Scott with the franchise that established him as one of the best directors in Hollywood.