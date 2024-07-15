Millie Bobby Brown teases last season of 'Stranger Things': 'Feels very weird'

Millie Bobby Brown is concluding one of the largest chapters of her life. In a new featurette shared by Netflix, Brown is joined by other members of the "Stranger Things" cast and crew, providing a first look into the upcoming fifth and final season of the hit series.

© Variety Brown and her husband, Jake Bongiovi

The video was shared by Netflix and shows the cast of young actors, including Brown, Noah Schnapp, Maya Hawke, Joe Keery, and more, discussing the upcoming season. While they don't share any spoilers, they tease some of what's to come. “I started when I was 10, I’m now turning 20 years old,” said Brown in the clip, referring to her breakout role of Eleven. “Feels very weird.”

In an interview with Glamour, Brown discussed the end of "Stranger Things," a series that has been formative in her life and career. While it'll be a big change for her, it seems like Brown is excited to try out new roles and things to do with her life. “I think I’m ready,” she said, referring to the show's conclusion. “It’s been such a huge part of my life, but I feel like it’s time to close that chapter and move on to new things.”

The Netflix clip shows some of the behind-the-scenes work that goes into making a series as big as "Stranger Things," including plenty of crew members covering surfaces with fake blood and actors undergoing lengthy hours in hair and makeup to look dirty and hurt.

You can check out the full video below.

More details about 'Stranger Things' season 5

The fifth and final season of the series is halfway through filming. "This is the season the fans have been waiting for, and we hope you're as excited as we are to get to tell the final chapter in this story," said Ross Duffer, the series co-creator.

The new season will reunite most of the series veterans and will have some exciting additions, including "Terminator" legend Linda Hamilton. Other new actors joining the show include Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux.