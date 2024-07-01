Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi hang out with Jon Bon Jovi on their honeymoon

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are newlyweds! The couple married earlier this year, choosing to keep their union as private as possible, with Bongiovi's father, the famous Jon Bon Jovi, confirming the news to the public. The pair are celebrating their honeymoon in Sardinia, where they spent some time with Bon Jovi and his wife, Dorothea Hurley.

Jon Bon Jovi in Sardinia

Brown, Bongiovi, and Bon Jovi were spotted spending some time in the pool. Bon Jovi was photographed enjoying the day shirtless and in a navy swimsuit. The couple sat separately, with the two of them captured mid-conversation by photographers. Brown wore a light blue one-piece bathing suit that she paired with an oversized yellow shirt. Bongiovi wore an all-white outfit made out of shorts and a polo shirt.

Brown and Bongiovi's marriage was confirmed in May of this year. While the two didn't share photos of their wedding, they shared images of their trip to Universal Studios in Orlando, where Brown wore jean shorts that read "Wifey" and a trucker hat that read "Wife of the party." Their trip to Sardinia appears to mark the first occasion of their first trip abroad as a married couple.

© GrosbyGroup Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi

More details about Bongiovi and Brown's wedding

In an appearance on BBC One, Jon Bon Jovi shared some details of the marriage, including that it was a beautiful and intimate ceremony. “The bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be,” he explained.

Brown has also discussed her relationship, revealing why she wanted to get married despite being only 20 years old. “You can’t pinpoint why, it’s just the feeling of knowing that that’s the person you want to spend the rest of your time with. I think so much of life is overthinking. The one thing that made clear sense to me was him,” she said to The Sunday Times in August 2023.