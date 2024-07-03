Will Millie Bobby Brown have a second wedding?

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi might host a second wedding. The couple, who got married in May of last year, appear to be planning a bigger ceremony, with a new photo seemingly corroborating this information.

© GrosbyGroup Millie Bobby Brown trying on a wedding dress

The photo, captured on July 2nd in New York City, shows Brown trying on a wedding dress. As she checks herself out on the mirror, she looks emotional and excited, suggesting that a second and larger wedding might be on the horizon.

"They are planning a bigger ceremony in the US later this year but now they have legally married and done all the paperwork," said a source to The Sun. "It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows."

In a recent Instagram post, Brown shared a photo of herself and Bongiovi smiling at each other as they readied for a date. The two were guests at a friend or relative's wedding, with the image showing them dressed up for the occasion. Brown wore a purple dress while Bongiovi wore a grey suit with a white button-up shirt. "My forever wedding date," she wrote in the caption.

Brown and Bongiovi's vacation in Sardinia

In late June, Brown and Bongiovi were spotted on their first trip abroad since they got married. The couple stopped by Sardinia with Bongiovi's parents, Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley, and were photographed doing various activities, like enjoying the sun and the pool, and also enjoying some dinner.

Bon Jovi has spoken about his son's wedding in the past, being mindful of the couple's privacy. He initially confirmed the news of the wedding, saying that the couple was happy and the ceremony was beautiful. “They’re absolutely fantastic,” he said. “It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be."