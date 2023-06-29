Kim Kardashian’s emotional revelation: The reality TV star says she wants the old Kanye West back

In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian, the founder of SKIMS, finds herself overwhelmed with emotions regarding her ex-husband, Kanye “Ye” West.

Kim’s anguish becomes evident as her sister Khloé Kardashian gently probes, asking if she’s okay. She leans back, tears streaming down her face, and confesses, “I’m not okay.” In a vulnerable moment, Kim seeks solace in her sister’s embrace, pouring her heart out. Through sobs, she says, “I just can’t.”

Reflecting in her confessional, Kim tearfully reveals, “It’s so different from the person that I married,” referring to Kanye, who is now 46. “That’s who I loved and that’s who I remember. I’ll do anything to get that person back.”

The six-year marriage between Kim and Kanye ended in March 2022. They began their relationship in 2011, welcoming their first daughter North in June 2013. In 2014, they tied the knot and later expanded their family with Saint, Chicago, and Psalm joining their lives.

On a previous episode of The Kardashians, Kim also shared the challenges she faced due to Kanye’s erratic behavior. “It’s the hardest feeling to watch someone you really loved and had a family with become so different,” Kim reveals in a heartfelt confessional.

She continues, “Sometimes, I feel that if he hits rock bottom, it’s a journey he needs to take on his own. In the past, I would reach out to everyone, assuring them that everything would be okay. But now, I don’t have the energy for it.”

How she feels after finalizing her divorce

Kardashian told Vogue Italia she had reclaimed her sense of self and had overcome various hardships following her divorce from Kanye.

“I feel like it’s a new version of me,” Kim admits. “Previously, my confidence relied heavily on having a partner whose opinion I valued deeply. When that dynamic shifted, I lost touch with my own voice. Now, I’m at a stage where I strive to make the right choices.”