Kim Kardashian breaks down in tears talking about Kanye West’s ‘lies’

The world may finally hear Kim Kardashian’s side of the story when it comes to her messy divorce from Kanye West. The Kardashians are returning to Hulu for season 3 of their reality show, and the official trailer shows a broken-down Kim in tears as she weeps over her split with the rapper. In the clip, the skim’s founder says she stayed quiet throughout all the rapper’s ‘lies’ for their kids.





Kim and Kanye’s split was one of the most publicized and messiest divorces in celebrity history. The rapper took to social media to make very serious accusations including the idea that Kim tried to kidnap their daughter Chicago West for her 4th birthday party, which he said he had not been invited to. He went on to allege that Kim accused him of stealing, being on drugs, and accused him of putting a hit on her.





These were just some of the many claims West made against Kim and the Kardashian family. “He has made up the most insane narrative,” Kim says in the clip. “We stay silent through all the lies, for my kids,” she continues. Their divorce was finalized November 29, 2022, after almost two years.



Little sister Kendall Jenner shows support for Kimmy, saying “I don’t know how Kim handles everything with her ex-husband.”

The third season premieres May 25 on Hulu, with new episodes every Thursday. Although season 2 was met with some criticism, fans can look forward to getting a front-row seat into the lives of Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Khloé Kardashian, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner.