Kim Kardashian shares ‘challenging’ part of parenting: ‘I cry myself to sleep’

Kim Kardashian is opening up about her experience as a mother. The reality star and businesswoman is getting real about her motherhood journey with 9-year-old North, 7-year-old Saint, 5-year-old Psalm, and 4-year-old Chicago, co-parenting with ex-husband Kanye West.

During an upcoming episode of ‘On Purpose with Jay Shetty’ published by People, the mother of four says that she faces some challenges daily. “Parenting is the thing that has taught me the most about myself,” she admitted. “Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn’t be like a more true statement,” she said on the podcast.

©Kim Kardashian





“When you’re in it, I mean, especially when they’re babies and you’re feeding, there’s madness going on. It’s like full madness. It’s the best chaos though,” Kim explained. ”It’s like I always have to do one of my daughter’s hair, and it has to be perfect, and it has to be a certain way, and then this one needs me to put his shoes on and they all need you. “It’s like full crazy madness, cooking, running around. Like, it’s wild.”

©Kim Kardashian





“There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy s--t, this f--king tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?” Kim continued. “You know, with all the moods and the personalities and sometimes they’re fighting, and you know, there’s no one there. Like, it’s me to play good police officer and bad cop.”

She went on to say that “parenting is the most rewarding job in the entire world,” however “there is nothing that can prepare you.” Kim added, “I don’t care how long you wait. I don’t care what you’re waiting for. You are never prepared.“ She concluded, ”You will figure it out, and it will make you so proud of yourself that you figured it out.”