Eva Longoria and Jesse Metcalfe reunite years after starring in ‘Desperate Housewives’

Eva Longoria and Jesse Metcalfe ran into each other in Las Vegas years after starring in Desperate Housewives. The pair posed for the camera and snapped a photo to immortalize their encounter. “Nothin‘ like running into an old friend! Love you @evalongoria,” Metcalfe wrote in his Instagram Stories. Eva reposted the image, adding: “Reunited in Vegas! @realjessemetcalfe.”
Longoria and Metcalfe rose to fame with their remarkable performances in the popular American television series Desperate Housewives. The show aired from 2004 to 2012 and was a massive hit among viewers and critics alike, and Eva and Jesse’s on-screen chemistry as love interests was particularly noteworthy.
Their portrayal of Gabrielle Solis and John Rowland, respectively, was widely appreciated and earned them critical acclaim and a massive fan following.
During an interview with our sister magazine, Hello! in 2020, Jesse talked about his long-standing friendship with Eva. “She’s always been a very supportive and loving friend,” he said. “We don’t stay in that close contact, but whenever we see each other, it’s like not a day has gone by since we’ve seen each other.”
The actor added, ‘We follow each other on social media, and I see where she is and how she’s spending her time, and she just seems to love motherhood, and I love watching her son grow up via Instagram.“
“And I’m just so proud of the person that she’s become...She’s really grown as a person and a woman, and she’s just a role model; she’s great,” Jesse continued.