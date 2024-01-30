Chita Rivera, Latina icon and Broadway legend, dies at 91

Chita Rivera, known for her incredible performance as Anita in the original production of ‘West Side Story,’ has died at the age of 91. The legendary Broadway star, who paved the way for Latinas in the entertainment industry, accepted the Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2018, and revealed that she “wouldn’t trade [her] life in the theater for anything, because theater is life.”

Her daughter Lisa Mordente announced Rivera’s death, revealing that she died in New York following a brief illness. The talented star found success and was praised for her incredible roles throughout her life, including ten Tony Award nominations, and wins for ‘The Rink’ in 1984 and ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ in 1993.

Born Dolores Conchita Figueroa del Rivero in Washington, D.C, on January 23, 1933, she started her career as a ballerina at a young age, studying at the School of American Ballet before heading to starting her journey in Broadway.

During an interview with AP in 2023, Rivera gave an insight into her journey to stardom. “I consist of — and I think we all do — I consist of two people: Dolores and Conchita,” she said to the publication. “Conchita, she’s the one that has been taking all the glory, you know. She’s been doing all the shows, but Dolores is the one that’s pushed her into it. And she’s been keeping me on track, so I listen to Dolores. I listen to her. She’s growing in my head now as we speak.”

Rivera was recognized by HOLA! as a Latina Powerhouse for her trailblazing career in the entertainment business, opening the door for talented stars on Broadway and in the film industry.