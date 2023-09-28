Dua Lipa and Ariana DeBose star in ‘Argylle’ trailer

“Argylle” has an all star cast. The spy film, directed by Matthew Vaughn, has released its first trailer, showing plenty of action, comedy, and a roster of talented actors helmed by Henry Cavill, who sports a really weird haircut.

©Courtesy of Apple TV+



Dua Lipa and Cavill

The trailer teases some of the story of the film, including the fact that Cavill plays a fictional spy called Argylle, who’s the figment of Elly Conway’s (Bryce Dallas Howard) imagination. The plot gets a little too real when the events she’s dreaming up start resembling her real life.

“Argylle” looks like a fun and action packed time. Apart from the ingenious story, it stars Cavill, Howard, Sam Rockwell, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, and more. This marks Dua Lipa’s second acting role and the first where she appears to play an important part of the story. Earlier this summer, Lipa had a brief cameo in “Barbie,” where she played Mermaid Barbie.

“Argylle” premieres in theaters on February 2nd. It’ll be available to stream some time later on Apple TV+.

Ariana DeBose’s future projects

Ariana DeBose is an incredibly busy actress, having an exciting list of projects lined up. In the coming years, she’s signed on to various films and TV shows, including the horror film “House of Spoils”, the Sony superhero film “Kraven the Hunter”, and “My Ex-Friend’s Wedding”, a comedy co-starring Amanda Seyfried, Chloe Fineman, Liza Koshy and Megan Stalter.

Related Video: Usher To Headline 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show Loading the player...