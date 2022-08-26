Ariana DeBose to star in ‘House of Spoils,’ a thriller set in the culinary world

Ariana DeBose is heading for the culinary world — with a twist. She’s signed on to play an ambitious chef in “House of Spoils,” a movie produced by Blumhouse and Prime Video.

Debose made the announcement on her Instagram, where she appropriately shared a photo of herself practicing her cooking skills.

Per Deadline, “House of Spoils” is based on an original idea and it follows an ambitious chef who, upon opening her first restaurant, “has to contend with the powerful spirit of the estate’s previous owner who threatens to sabotage her at every turn.” The series will be directed by Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy, who’ve previously worked on series like “Moonhaven” and “The Stand.”

“Since ‘Blow the Man Down,’ we have been huge fans of Bridget and Danielle’s unique filmmaking voice and knew we needed to be a part of whatever they wanted to do next,” said Julie Rapaport, head of movies at Amazon Studios. “Pairing their thrilling script with Ariana’s incredible talent is a dream come true, and we could not be more excited to bring this story to the screen and to our customers around the world.”