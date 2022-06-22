Ariana DeBose should make red her signature color because the Afro-Latina star looks stunning in her most recent outing. The actor supported the season four premiere of HBO’s Westworld in New York on Tuesday night, rocking a plunging gown with shoulder ruffles.

The 31-year-old West Side Story star and Oscar winner joined the event alongside Evan Rachel Wood and Tessa Thompson. The fourth season of Westworld will debut on Sunday, June 26, at 9 PM ET on HBO.

Ariana DeBose attends the season four premiere of HBO’s ‘Westworld’ wearing a fiery red dress

On Sunday, June 12, DeBose debuted as a Tony Awards host. The Antoinette Perry Award for Excellence in Broadway Theatre tapped Ariana to host the 75th annual awards show.

In March 2022, the actress became the first Afro-Latina and second Latina to win Academy Award. The singer and actor won the category of Best Supporting Actress for her role as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.

The Puerto Rican descent star and proud queer Afro-Latina also won in the best supporting actress category at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards and the 2022 SAG Awards, Critics Choice Award, and 2022 BAFTA Awards for the same performance in the same category.