Jessica Chastain, Ariana DeBose and Aubrey Plaza show support for Florence Pugh: ‘Respect women’

Jessica Chastain is not here for body shamers! The Hollywood star is showing support for fellow actress and friend Florence Pugh, after she was criticized online for wearing a pink sheer dress during the Valentino Haute Couture show in Rome, Italy.

Florence first took to social media to defend her choice of outfit when she noticed many of the negative comments. “So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my ‘tiny tits’, or how I should be embarrassed by being so ‘flat chested’. I’ve lived in my body for a long time. I’m fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it,” she stated.

“I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during or even now after,” Florence said, asking people to “respect all women” adding that “It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be.”

“Thankfully, I’ve come to terms with the intricacies of my body that make me, me. I’m happy with all of the ‘flaws’ that I couldn’t bear to look at when I was 14,” she concluded.

Now Jessica is sharing her thoughts on the situation, asking online trolls to think about their commentary. “Why is it so threatening for some men to realize that women can love our bodies without your permission?” she wrote on Instagram.

Friends of the actress also showed their support following the criticism. Including Aubrey Plaza who wrote, “ok this is what i been sayinggg.” While Ariana DeBose commented, “RESPECT. Period.”

Joey King went on to write, “You are truly so amazing. You put into words what so many feel but can’t articulate,” and Jameela Hill added, You’re a magical f—king queen and we do not deserve you.”