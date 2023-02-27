Amanda Seyfried shares details about ‘Mean Girls’ musical with original cast: ‘All four of us are into it’

Amanda Seyfried is sharing her thoughts about the new ‘Mean Girls’ musical, following rumors about a potential return. The actress talked to Entertainment Tonight at the 2023 SAG Awards on Sunday, revealing that the cast is ready to start filming however nothing has been confirmed yet.

“It’s been a long legacy for Mean Girls, and I think we all kinda just need to hang,” Amanda said about Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and Lacey Chabert, who played the original Plastics in the 2004 film. “It’s not it’s not really up to us, is it?“ she added, “All four of us are 100% into it.”

Amanda went on to explain that there are some ideas that could work for their roles. “Maybe the mothers of our characters?” she said. “That’s what I was thinking, but listen, I have not even seen the script.”

Earlier in the week a close source to production at Paramount+ revealed that they cast was willing to come back, however negotiations had stopped after a “disrespectful” money offer was made. “Paramount Pictures doesn’t want to pay the girls what they are worth,” the insider said, “All four girls were willing to come back, but Paramount has not been respectful of what they are worth.”

Tina Fey will be reprising her role as Ms. Norbury for the Broadway version of the film on Paramount, and she reportedly has a seven-figure deal signed, while Rachel McAdamas was initially offered a larger part than the rest of the cast, described as just a “fraction” of the other three offers.