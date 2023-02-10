Lindsay Lohan supports siblings at NYFW: Check out her stunning silk outfit

Lindsay Lohan proved she will always be an It girl. The actress looked absolutely stunning at Christian Siriano’s fashion show in New York City, wearing a silk ensemble, which perfectly matched her hair and makeup.

But Lindsay was also there for a very special reason, as she is known for keeping a low profile and staying away from the spotlight, living in Dubai with husband Bader Shammas.

The 36-year-old star was front row, sitting next to Julia Stiles and Quinta Brunson, supporting her 29-year-old sister Ali and her 26-year-old brother Cody. The pair walked the runway at the exclusive event, during New York Fashion Week.

Dressed head-to-toe in Christian Siriano, Lindsay showed how proud she is of her siblings, taking photos and videos and posting them on her Instagram Stories, showing off their runway walk and the incredible collection from the luxury brand.

Lindsay’s 60-year-old mom Dina Lohan was also in attendance and took a moment to pose for photos with her daughter. The actress documented every part of the show on social media, and even went backstage to take pictures with Ali, Cody and Siriano, who is known to be a good friend of Lindsay.

This is not the first time Lindsay shows support for his siblings, as she recently described her sister as an “incredible woman” and admitted she is proud of her for following her dreams and making music. “You have one of the biggest hearts of anyone I know and you’re such a kind human being.”