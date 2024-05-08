Travis Kelce ventures into horror with Ryan Murphy’s ‘Grotesquerie’

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is set to make his mark in the entertainment world as he joins the cast of Ryan Murphy’s upcoming horror series “Grotesquerie.” Kelce’s participation in the FX series adds an exciting twist to the star-studded lineup, which also includes Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, and Lesley Manville. Scheduled to premiere this fall, “Grotesquerie” promises to deliver thrills and chills, with Kelce stepping into his first major acting role.

While specific details about Kelce’s character remain under wraps, the announcement has sparked curiosity about the NFL star’s transition to the screen. Kelce confirmed the news through an Instagram Story, where he shared a video alongside co-star Nash-Betts, offering a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes.

In the video, Nash-Betts playfully engages with viewers, teasing the audience with the question, “Guys, guess who I am working with in ‘Grotesquerie’?” The camera then reveals Kelce, who joins in on the excitement, expressing his enthusiasm to collaborate with Nash-Betts and embark on this new venture.

Kelce’s foray into acting extends beyond his upcoming role in “Grotesquerie.” Previously, he showcased his comedic chops during a hosting stint on “Saturday Night Live” in March 2023, where he participated in multiple sketches, demonstrating his versatility and stage presence. Additionally, Kelce made a notable guest appearance in an episode of the Showtime series “Moonbase 8,” sharing the screen with comedy veterans Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker, and John C. Reilly.

With each new project, Travis Kelce reaffirms his status as a multifaceted talent, demonstrating that his skills extend far beyond the football field.

Kelce’s news comes after vacationing with Taylor Swift in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California. But they weren’t alone in their beachside escapade; Hollywood heartthrob Bradley Cooper and supermodel Gigi Hadid joined them.

The revelation of this star-studded trip came from an unexpected source: Donna Kelce, Travis Kelce’s mother. Speaking at QVC’s Age of Possibility summit in Las Vegas on April 24, Donna shared details of her son’s vacation. According to Donna, Travis sent her a photo from their getaway, revealing the presence of Swift, Cooper, and Hadid.