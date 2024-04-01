Niecy Nash empowers women through menopause with ‘Versalie’: A digital revolution in wellness

Menopause, a significant life transition for women, is often accompanied by a myriad of physical, emotional, and hormonal changes. Yet, despite its universal relevance, discussions around menopause have historically been shrouded in silence and stigma. Enter Versalie, a groundbreaking digital platform revolutionizing menopause wellness in the United States.

Versalie is more than just a digital destination—it’s a comprehensive suite of virtual care services, expert-reviewed content, and a curated product storefront designed to empower women through their menopausal journey. Recognizing the highly individualized nature of menopause, the platform offers personalized offerings tailored to meet each user’s unique needs.

At the heart of the website is a commitment to fostering open and honest conversations about menopause. Shockingly, many women have not discussed menopause-related issues with their healthcare providers or loved ones.

To amplify awareness and spark dialogue around menopause, Versalie has enlisted the support of acclaimed Actress and Producer Niecy Nash-Betts. As a spokesperson, Nash-Betts shares her menopause journey, emphasizing the importance of reliable resources during this transformative stage of life.

Reflecting the diverse needs of menopausal individuals, the platform offers a range of resources and product options, including expert-written articles, virtual care appointments with menopause-trained healthcare professionals, a curated selection of supplements and skincare products, and a symptom navigator designed to provide personalized recommendations.

“I love that you can speak to experts. I love that there’s a virtual storefront where you can purchase things to help you holistic things on your journey. All of the things spoke to me and I said, ‘Well, I want to help get the word out.’ And I don’t know if somebody else saw me today on the Sherri Shepherd show. That’s my best friend. I went over there and talked about it. So, I am just so happy to be a part of helping women join a community on this journey. I’m so happy to be your ambassador. I love it so much. I love it here,” the actress and television host said during a special dinner hosted by Kenvue and attended by HOLA! USA.

In a world where women’s health concerns are often overlooked or dismissed, and menopause affects approximately 1.3 million individuals in the U.S. annually, Niece hopes people see this instrument as a beacon of hope for those navigating this significant life transition.