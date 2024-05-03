Gigi Hadid shares birthday photos from trip with Bradley Cooper, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Gigi Hadid spent her birthday with her loved ones. The model and entrepreneur shared a post packed with some of the activities she did on her birthday, including a getaway trip with Bradley Cooper, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Photos show Hadid enjoying herself and spending time with her daughter Khai and with her friends. One photo shows her looking at some plants and enjoying herself in nature, with many speculating that it was taken while on a trip to Carmel with Cooper and with her close friend Swift and her boyfriend Kelce.

The post featured photos from her birthday cake and dinner, which included a cake that was decorated with Las Vegas imagery, including casino chips and the location’s iconic road sign.

In late April, Page Six reported that Hadid, Cooper, Swift, and Kelce, went on a couple’s getaway. A source reportedly heard Kelce’s mom, Donna, telling some friends that her son and his girlfriend would be traveling with the famous yet lowkey couple.

Cooper and Hadid in New York City

Bella Hadid’s sweet birthday message for her sister

Hadid celebrated her birthday on April 23rd, receiving lots of love from her friends and family. Her sister, Bella, shared a sweet post, packed with images of the two taken over the course of their lives. She also wrote a sweet message, filled with inside jokes and revealing the close nature of their friendship and relationship.

“Life without you would be nothing, I would be nothing! You inspire me and make me feel strong,” wrote Bella. Watching you give birth and then raise the most perfect angel is the most magical gift a sister could ask for. I feel so lucky. You are the best &coolest mama , best sister, best daughter, and best friend.”