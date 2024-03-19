Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are no longer hiding their love. While they still have not made their red carpet debut, the A-list couple was recently spotted sharing some major PDA during a dinner in New York. The spicy images have put any doubts to rest, marking the first time they share affectionate kisses in front of the public. The pictures not only confirm their relationship but are a testimony to how serious they have gotten.

Insiders have shared with various outlets that they are talking about what’s next for their relationship, but a major point of discussion has been their age. The actor is 49 years old, while the model is 28, making a 21-year gap between them. But there is one thing they definitely have in common: parenthood and the day-to-day experience of navigating fame.