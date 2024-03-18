Who is Shohei Ohtani’s wife? Meet former basketball player Mamiko Tanaka

Shohei Ohtani recently confirmed his marriage in February 2024, sparking widespread curiosity about his partner’s identity. The baseball phenom left fans and the media speculating until he was photographed with Mamiko Tanaka, a former Japanese basketball player. This revelation has since ignited interest in Tanaka, who, despite her athletic skills, has maintained a relatively low profile until now.

Mamiko Tanaka was born on December 11, 1996, in Japan. Her journey in basketball began early and led her to Waseda University, where she honed her skills and prepared for a professional career in the sport.

After graduating, Tanaka took her talents to the Fujitsu Red Wave, a prominent Women’s Japan Basketball League (WJBL) team. Standing at 5-foot-11, Tanaka played as a forward, where her height and skill set allowed her to excel offensively and defensively.

Tanaka’s professional career started in 2019 with the Fujitsu Red Wave, where she quickly made a name for herself. Over four seasons, she became known for her versatility on the court, contributing significantly to her team’s success.

Her last season, in 2023, was particularly noteworthy. According to ESPN stats, Tanaka shot 47.7% from the field and 69.9% from the free-throw line across 28 games.

Mamiko Tanaka, wife of Shohei Ohtani, is seen in the stand during the exhibition game between Team Korea and Los Angeles Dodgers at Gocheok Sky Dome on March 18, 2024 in Seoul, South Korea.

In 2023, Mamiko Tanaka announced her retirement from professional basketball. While her career may have been brief, her impact on the court and her contributions to her team were significant. Her decision to retire at a relatively young age surprised many, but it also speaks to her desire to pursue new challenges and chapters in her life.