Will Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid make their red carpet debut at the 2024 Oscars?

The couple has been linked since early October

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

As Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid’s relationship heats up, people are wondering when they will make their red carpet debut. With the 2024 Academy Awards this weekend on March 10th, it seems like the perfect place for the A-List couple to make their appearance.


Cooper, who is nominated for “Maestro” will surely be on the carpet, but it doesn’t seem like he will be taking Hadid. A source told Page Six, Cooper will be taking his mom, Gloria Campano, on the red carpet. He did the same in 2022 following his split from Irina Shayk.


Bradley Cooper and his mom at the Oscars 2022

Hadid is not a regular at the Oscars, but she is at the famous Vanity Fair after-party. That would also be a great place to make their debut, but a source told the outlet, that he is not expected to attend, and will instead have a “quiet celebration” with his mom and best friend. They did not reveal if the model would be joining them or be at the party.

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

As noted by the outlet, Hadid joined Cooper and his mom after the Golden Globes in January for dinner at Giorgio Baldi in LA.

The news comes after the couple celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together. A source told Entertainment Tonight they are talking about their future together and are excited about moving forward. “Gigi and Bradley’s relationship is serious, and they have already spoken about their future together and next steps,” they told the outlet.

“They are great at communicating with each other in a healthy, open, and honest way,” they said, adding their families support the relationship, including his ex, Shayk.

Cooper, who is 49, and Hadid’s, 28, age gap have been a topic of discussion, but one thing the couple has in common is parenthood. Hadid shares a 3-year-old daughter, Khai, with ex, Zayn Malik, while the Hangover star shares a 6-year-old daughter, Lea, with Shayk.

