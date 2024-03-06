Al Pacino’s girlfriend Noor Alfallah opened up about the illness she battled during her pregnancy

Al Pacino’s girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, has revealed that she suffered from a rare condition during her pregnancy. While she and her baby, whose name is Roman, are fine now, she’s discussed her experience in a recent interview.

Alfallah discussed her illness with Vogue Arabia, revealing that she was diagnosed with HELLP Syndrome before giving birth to her baby. "When I look back on it now, I wish I could have enjoyed my pregnancy more," she said. The condition is a pregnancy complication that is related to high liver enzymes, which can result in seizures.

Alfallah, 30, also discussed motherhood and her relationship with Pacino, 83. "Becoming a mom – to be honest – it’s greater than I ever could imagine," she said. "Roman has just been the greatest gift from God, a thousand times better than what I ever thought he would be. Every day I look at him, I just know I’m so blessed."

She and Pacino were first linked together in 2022, even though they had met years before. "I thought it was cool. I thought, wow, that’s Al Pacino," she said. "I went to film school, so I wasn’t dumb about who he was. He’s a very talented and unique person. But I had no intention of thinking like, 'Oh, he is going to be my son’s father one day.'"

Alfallah and Pacino’s relationship

Shortly after the birth of her child, Alfallah filed for sole custody of Roman, with Pacino having “reasonable visitation” rights. Despite the legal issue, the couple remains together and have figured out a custody agreement that works for them both. “Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child Roman. They are still together," said a representative to PEOPLE.

