Al Pacino welcomes new baby at 83 with girlfriend Noor Alfallah: Father of four

Al Pacino is officially a father of four! The 83-year-old Hollywood star has welcomed his new baby with 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah. The news comes after the unexpected pregnancy announcement, as the couple had only been dating for about a year.

As reported by TMZ, the pair are excited about the arrival of their new baby. The actor and the producer have been spotted celebrating in Los Angeles, however, they have yet to share any details about the arrival of the baby, including the name.

The couple has been romantically linked since April 2022, with sources revealing that the actor was surprised when he found out about the pregnancy. Last week the star shared his thoughts about becoming a father at 83, revealing that he is thrilled to continue his journey.

“It feels like it always did, you know... It’s very special. Yeah, I guess.” Pacino explained that the experience “always has been” special, adding that she has “many kids, so this is really special, coming at this time.”

“It feels like it always did, you know... It’s very special. Yeah, I guess.” Pacino explained that the experience “always has been” special, adding that she has “many kids, so this is really special, coming at this time.” Pacino is also a stepfather figure to 25-year-old actress Camila Morrone, after his long-term relationship with actress Lucila Solá.