Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah remain together despite her filing for their son’s custody: Update

Al Pacino, 83, and his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah are still together. The couple was rumored to have broken up after The Blast reported that she had filed legal documents for the custody of their three-month-old son, Roman Alfallah Pacino. A representative for Pacino now claims the couple is still together, and that the two have mutually reached a custody agreement.

©GettyImages



The former couple was just spotted together August, 24

“Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child Roman,” said a source to The Daily Mail. Previously, The Blast had reported that Noor was seeking full full physical custody with “reasonable visitation” from the child’s father. She was reportedly willing to agree to joint legal custody, which would allow his involvement in decisions like education, medical treatment, and religion.

Alfallah included a document titled ‘voluntary declaration of parentage,’ which was signed by Pacino and acknowledges his paternity.

Pacino and Alfallah have been romantically linked since April 2022, welcoming baby Roman on June 6 in LA.

Alfallah’s documents allegedly requested that The Godfather star pay for her lawyer fees and other case-related costs. A specific amount of child support was not stated. They noted that in California, the court must officially establish paternity and income of both parties before ordering child support.

Pacino’s monthly payment would be based on how much money he makes annually. “The court may make orders for support of the children and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party,” the document reads, per the outlet.

The outlet noted that there was no evidence Pacino was fighting Noor. Since they aren’t married, it makes the legal process easier, only establishing paternity and child support. If custody becomes an issue, this will be the designated venue to address the matter.

The Scarface star, who recently worked on a project with Bad Bunny, is a father to four children with three women. Along with Roman, he shares twins Olivia Pacino and Anton James Pacino, 22, with Beverly D’Angelo and Julie Pacino, 33, with Jan Tarrant.



Correction: This article has been revised as of September 7th, 2023, at 11:18 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST). In a previous version, it was stated that the couple had reportedly parted ways. However, subsequent information has emerged indicating that the couple remains in a relationship despite Noor Alfallah’s legal filing for custody of their child.