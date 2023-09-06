Shocking news came on September 5th that Joe Jonas filed for divorce from his wife of four years, Sophie Turner, in Miami Dade County, Florida. The couple was together just last month, with Turner supporting him at the first Jonas Brothers World Tour concert, at New York City’s Yankee Stadium, on August 14. She even posted a photo of her kising his hand. The petition states that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken,” per Today. It also indicates that the former couple had a prenuptial agreement. While the news is sad to some fans, it hasn’t always been hard times between them - check out some photos of happier times and milestones.