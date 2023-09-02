Britney Spears gets a red snake tattoo in Mexico amid divorce from Sam Asghari

Britney Spears has some fresh ink! The singer is in the middle of a transitional period of her life after Sam Asghari filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Britney is currently in Mexico with friends, and one of her activities was getting a red snake tattoo along her spine on her back.



The 41-year-old, who recently got a new puppy, shared a video of the moment on Instagram, where she happily showed off her red snake. She sat in the chair and took the needle like a champ! Britney kept the caption simple, adding only a snake emoji.

There are many things people do after a serious breakup, like cutting their hair or getting tattoos. They can serve as a form of catharsis, and help bring healing and closure. It can also be a sense of empowerment and a way to reclaim their identity.

As for what the snake can represent, it can be a way for Britney to symbolize her transformation and renewal, as snakes shed their skin, signifying personal growth or significant life changes. Snakes also embody protection against negativity or evil forces in some cultures, along with fertility, balance, and wisdom.

Britney’s trip to Mexico

Among other activities Britney is doing in Mexico is horseback riding. A few hours after her tattoo, she shared a video of going through the desert with her friends. She at one point, went topless, as she was way too hot. “I should have gone naked,” she quipped in the caption.

On Thursday, she shared her first post from the country, mentioning her little sister Jamie Lynn Spears in a cryptic caption. “When your sister says “I love her to DEATH” … you learn to start living !!!!” Britney wrote.