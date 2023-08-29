Remembering Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears’ kiss with Madonna 20 years later

One of the most memorable moments in pop culture occurred at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) twenty years ago. Madonna, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Missy Elliott performed as the opening act of the iconic gala, not knowing that their electrifying performance would make history and not precisely for the song.

During the spectacle, Madonna, Britney Spears, and Christina Aguilera shared a passionate kiss while wearing bridal gowns, which made headlines worldwide and sparked outrage among some viewers.

Britney Spears, Madonna and Christina Aguilera during 2003 MTV Video Music Awards - Show at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States.

However, while this moment was iconic for the global audience, not everyone involved found it as sweet as it appeared. In the years that followed, Christina Aguilera openly admitted that she felt excluded by the production team of the gala and the subsequent media coverage.

The pivotal kiss, meticulously choreographed and rehearsed, took place more than halfway through the act as the artists descended from a wedding cake. Madonna’s lips met first with Britney’s and then Aguilera’s. However, it was the kiss with Britney Spears that stole the spotlight.

The cameras cut away just as Madonna’s lips met Christina’s, leaving the latter artist feeling excluded and hurt by the unexpected events.

Britney Spears, Madonna and Christina Aguilera perform opening act at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards

During a 2018 interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM, she revealed that the camera cutaway was intended to capture the reaction of Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears‘ former partner. For the singer, this was a blow she described as “wierd,” as the attention shifted away from her and towards Timberlake’s response.

The aftermath of the performance and media coverage

Aguilera was disheartened to find that many news outlets focused solely on the kiss between Madonna and Britney, omitting her from the narrative. The next day’s newspapers left her feeling marginalized and overlooked, far from the empowering experience she had hoped for.

The decision to focus on Timberlake’s reaction had a lasting impact on Aguilera and her team, leading them to request edits to the performance in later videos. Unfortunately, this plea was denied despite leaked screenshots from rehearsal footage that showed the fuller context of the kiss.

Van Toffler, then-president of MTV, expressed remorse over Aguilera’s feelings of exclusion. He acknowledged that the VMAs thrived on unpredictability and combustibility, but he also recognized the importance of ensuring that all participants felt valued and included.

On August 28, the entertainment industry commemorates the twentieth anniversary of this iconic moment. Although it seemed like a monumental triumph for some, it was a stark reminder of the complexities and challenges that performers can face.