Christina Aguilera shares a preview of her Las Vegas show

A day after her 43rd birthday, Christina Aguilera took to social media to give her fans an anticipated Christmas gift as she previewed her upcoming Las Vegas show.

The Hollywood star and acclaimed musician will kick off a jaw-dropping residency on December 30, 2023, which is set to be completely different from her previous performances, as it will have a more intimate approach.

The musician is set to perform at Voltaire, located inside The Venetian Resort, during the New Year’s Eve weekend. “I look forward to bringing Las Vegas a new show that fuses music, sophistication, and art in ways I have never performed before,” she detailed. “What I love about the intimacy at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort is how up-close-and-personal I can be with the audience … a truly modern twist on the performance experience.”

In her clip, the Latina global sensation sings “Guy What Takes His Time” from Burlesque. As Aguilera rehearses, she marks a few dance moves before belting out the song. “10 days ‘til show day 🎤,” Aguilera captioned the short video, in which she is wearing boots, sunglasses and a cap.

The venue where Christina Aguilera will perform has been described as “seductively cozy,” providing fans with an exclusive and unique way to watch her greatest hits. Voltaire owner Michael Gruber has announced that tickets for the show will be available on Friday, October 13. He also added that Aguilera is an “incredibly talented” artist who will help to showcase the Voltaire experience.