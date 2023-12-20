Christina Aguilera celebrated her 43rd birthday in the sweetest way

Christina Aguilera celebrated her 43rd birthday alongside her loved ones! The Latina global sensation took to social media to share a glimpse of her special day, which she also spent with her daughter, Summer Rain.

The famous singer shared a video that gave a sneak peek into her birthday celebration. The footage showed a room in a hotel adorned with silver streamers, pink, brown, and grey balloons, and a giant foil balloon banner with the words “Happy Bday.” The singer’s 9-year-old child was also present at the celebration.

“Thank you for all the birthday wishes - sending love from Vegas ♥️💋,” the star wrote.

The Hollywood star and acclaimed musician will kick off a jaw-dropping residency on December 30, 2023, which is set to be completely different from her previous performances, as it will have a more intimate approach.

The musician is set to perform at Voltaire, located inside The Venetian Resort, during the New Year’s Eve weekend. “I look forward to bringing Las Vegas a new show that fuses music, sophistication, and art in ways I have never performed before,” she detailed. “What I love about the intimacy at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort is how up-close-and-personal I can be with the audience … a truly modern twist on the performance experience.”

The venue where Christina Aguilera will perform has been described as “seductively cozy,” providing fans an exclusive and unique way to watch her greatest hits. Voltaire owner Michael Gruber has announced that tickets for the show will be available on Friday, October 13. He also added that Aguilera is an “incredibly talented” artist who will help to showcase the Voltaire experience.