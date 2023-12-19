Lauren Sánchez’s sister congratulates her on her birthday by honoring their close bond

Lauren Sánchez’s sister, Elena S. Blair, took to social media to congratulate Lauren on her 54th birthday. The photographer shared an adorable snap of them two and a sweet caption giving a glimpse into their dynamic.

“My sister and I are so close that our relationship is sometimes hard for others to understand,” Elena began. “It’s hard to describe. We get into our own world instantly when we are together, and when we aren’t together, we talk on the phone at least 2 times a day, usually more,” she revealed.

According to Elena, despite it is common for siblings to have differences, their relationship is “conflict-free,” which she understands “is rare in life, but it’s true.”

“We support and care for each other unconditionally. She sees me and understands me like nobody else…I am so lucky to be loved by her.”

“Lauren is the life of any party, the most generous in any room, the most empathetic human I know, she really is the most dynamic woman. She is my kids other mother and they are so lucky for that,“ the photographer added. ”Lauren, happy birthday. You aren’t just my sister you are my soul mate and my best friend. I love you more than any words could ever express.”

Lauren Sánchez 54th birthday party

Sánchez rang her 54th birthday with a group of her closest friends in a fiery red party aboard a luxury yacht. The Emmy Award-winning journalist and pilot took to social media to share photos showing how she and her friends rocked red-hot, sexy dresses.

Jeff Bezos’ fiancée made quite a statement with her fashion choice. She wore a lingerie-inspired dress that featured cutouts, revealing just the right amount of skin. Her black hair was left down, flowing freely around her shoulders. Interestingly, she chose to forgo wearing shoes, which added a more relaxed and carefree vibe to her overall look.