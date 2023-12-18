Lauren Sánchez hosted a fiery red party to celebrate her 54th birthday

Lauren Sánchez rang her 54th birthday with a group of her closest friends in a fiery red party aboard a luxury yacht. The Emmy Award-winning journalist and pilot took to social media to share photos showing how she and her friends rocked red-hot, sexy dresses.

Jeff Bezos‘ fiancée made quite a statement with her fashion choice. She wore a lingerie-inspired dress that featured cutouts, revealing just the right amount of skin. Her black hair was left down, flowing freely around her shoulders. Interestingly, she chose to forgo wearing shoes, which added a more relaxed and carefree vibe to her overall look.

She tagged her chosen “family” in the snaps, which featured October Gonzalez, Lydia Kives, Veronica Smiley Grazer, Jamie Sherrill, Elsa Collins, and her sister Elena S. Blair.

“Seeing red! ❤️❤️” Sánchez wrote in her caption, adding, “The day before my birthday I’m overwhelmed with love and gratitude to be celebrating with these incredible women who are such a big part of my life. (Some are not here🥲)”

Sánchez added, “These women are not just friends; I consider them family; I trust them and love them deeply. Let’s not forget I also just have so much fun with them!”

Although many of her famous friends missed the gathering, they congratulated Lauren on her special day. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABE!!! ❤️💋❤️” commented Kim Kardashian.

Kris Jenner said, “Happy Birthday!!!!!!!! Enjoy every moment!!! ❤️🥰😍🥳🎂 love you!!”

Lauren will be receiving an award

Lauren has much to look forward to in 2024, as she will kick off the new year by receiving the Elling Halvorson Vertical Flight Hall of Fame Award from the Living Legends of Aviation. The founder of Black Ops Aviation will be honored alongside 100 other individuals for their remarkable achievements in aviation and aerospace.

Lauren Sanchez, former pop news reporter and news anchor, founded Black Ops Aviation, an aerial film company, where she now serves as CEO and helicopter pilot.