For Taylor Swift 2023 turned out to be an exceptionally eventful year, and she capped it off by celebrating her 34th birthday in style in New York, surrounded by all her friends, many of them celebrities. The “Shake It Off” singer opted to party at ‘The Box’ nightclub and was captured by paparazzi alongside stars such as Blake Lively, Miles Teller, Keleigh Sperry, Zoe Kravitz, and Gigi Hadid, who all came to celebrate with her.

Taylor looked stunning in a glossy black mini dress with a pattern of silver moons and clouds, which she paired with black heels and a silver mini bag. Scroll below to see photos of the night’s highlights. It was a special birthday for the singer, who was recently named Time’s Person of the Year.