Lauren Sanchez’s ‘engagement’ ring from Jeff Bezos might be worth $3.5 million

Rumors of Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos making it official began circulating after the journalist and philanthropist were seen wearing a huge and rare diamond ring while they were vacationing aboard the Amazon Chief Executive Chairman’s $500 million yacht at the Cannes Film Festival.

The couple, who have been dating since 2018 and made their relationship public in 2019, have been inseparable since day one, so getting married would be just another way to celebrate their love for each other.

Although they haven’t confirmed the engagement, Lauren is wearing a new diamond sparkler on her ring finger. Engagement ring experts at UK retailer Steven Stone have taken a close look at the jewel and revealed it might be a 20ct round cut diamond with an estimated worth price of $3.5 million.

“Lauren Sanchez’s engagement ring from Jeff Bezos features what looks like a 20ct round cut diamond on a platinum band,” Maxwell Stone shared with HOLA! USA via email. “Considering Jeff is the world’s third richest man, the diamond is likely to be a D color - the most expensive and rarest diamond color grade, D color diamonds appear colorless both to the naked eye and under magnification.”

“It’s also likely to be VVS quality - despite having some inclusions, VVS quality diamonds are considered to have excellent clarity and are one step away from being internally flawless,” the expert explained.

Stone added that this is the “most popular diamond cut given as a symbol of commitment; 20% of celebrities received round-cut diamond engagement rings last year - including Abigail Breslin and Sydney Sweeney;” therefore, he believes that Jeff considers Lauren to be “extremely good company.”

“To say that Lauren’s ring is impressive would be a huge understatement! I’d estimate it to be worth a staggering $3.5 million,” he concluded.

Bezos seemed to be one hundred percent sure that the Latina was the love of his life, as his boat, reportedly the tallest sailing yacht in the world, has a custom-made detail that appears to have been inspired by Sanchez.

The yacht has a wooden figure that looks much like Lauren, particularly in the hairstyle and facial features. The sculpture has the symbol of the ship’s name, which is called Koru. The word means new beginnings, a term that’s special for the couple and that Bezos has mentioned on previous occasions.